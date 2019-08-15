{{featured_button_text}}

David E. Peterson

David E. Peterson, 77, of Northwood passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester surrounded by his family.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 308 4th Ave, Grafton, IA 50440 with Rev. Barbara Wills of Peace Lutheran Church in Northwood officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation and public viewing will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave S., Northwood, IA 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.

