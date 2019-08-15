David E. Peterson
David E. Peterson, 77, of Northwood passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 308 4th Ave, Grafton, IA 50440 with Rev. Barbara Wills of Peace Lutheran Church in Northwood officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation and public viewing will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave S., Northwood, IA 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.