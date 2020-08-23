 Skip to main content
David E. Nolton was born on November 3, 1943 and passed from this life on August 20, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Forest City.

Private Family Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating.

Burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City.

Visitation will be held 4:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City. Face covering and social distancing guidelines will be followed for everyone's safety.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.

