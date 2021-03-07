 Skip to main content
David E. “Abe” Abrahams
NORTHWOOD-David E. “Abe” Abrahams, 81, of Northwood passed away Friday, March 5, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood.

Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

