David Charles Rusinack, 72, of Sheffield, Iowa, passed away November 25, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton in Hampton. He was born June 1, 1947, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, to John F. and Mary (Horwath) Rusinack. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, (Dec. 7,) at 10:30 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. Visitation will be held on Friday (Dec. 6), from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place at the Hampton Cemetery in Hampton.

