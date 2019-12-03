David Charles Rusinack
You have free articles remaining.
David Charles Rusinack, 72, of Sheffield, Iowa, passed away November 25, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton in Hampton. He was born June 1, 1947, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, to John F. and Mary (Horwath) Rusinack. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, (Dec. 7,) at 10:30 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. Visitation will be held on Friday (Dec. 6), from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place at the Hampton Cemetery in Hampton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.