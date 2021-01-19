 Skip to main content
David C. Peterson
BRITT – David C. Peterson, 80, of Britt passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, January 22, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 1st Ave. S.W., Britt. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:25 A.M.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-843-3811 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

