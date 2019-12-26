KLEMME -- David Back, 64, a Klemme, IA, native, and most recently of Hayfield, MN, died, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his residence in Hayfield, MN. Funeral service will be Saturday at 2 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme, IA. Visitation will be Saturday from noon-2 PM at the funeral home in Klemme. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com