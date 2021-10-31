 Skip to main content
FOREST CITY-David B. Reineke, age 72 of Forest City, IA passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospital in Mason City, Iowa.

A visitation for Dave will be held from 4 – 6 PM on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City, IA. A prayer service will begin at 6 PM.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, Forest City, IA, with a visitation taking place one hour prior to the service.

Burial for Dave will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Forest City, IA with military honors performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

