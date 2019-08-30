David Askvig
CLARION, IOWA - David Askvig, 65, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.
Funeral services for David Askvig will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue an hour prior to services on Wednesday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.