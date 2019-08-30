{{featured_button_text}}

David Askvig

CLARION, IOWA - David Askvig, 65, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for David Askvig will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue an hour prior to services on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments