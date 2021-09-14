 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Allen Block
0 comments

David Allen Block

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

David Allen Block

David Allen Block, 20, of Northwood, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. A funeral service will be held on at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18 at First Shell Rock Lutheran Church in Northwood. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood. Burial will be at Stateline Cemetery.

Schroeder Funeral Homes, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News