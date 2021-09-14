David Allen Block, 20, of Northwood, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. A funeral service will be held on at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18 at First Shell Rock Lutheran Church in Northwood. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood. Burial will be at Stateline Cemetery.