CLEAR LAKE - David Adams, 56, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

