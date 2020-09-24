David A. Day
CLARION - David A. Day, 69, of Clarion passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home in Clarion.
Memorial services for David Day will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Clarion Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene, 1010 Second Street South West, in Clarion with Pastor Dana Wendel officiating.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 602 North Main St., Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
