David A. Backus

VENTURA – David A. Backus, 73, of Ventura, IA passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3 to 6 P.M., Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner, IA.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration service will be held at a later date at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in memory of Dave to Central Gardens of North Iowa, Mayo Clinic or Young America's Foundation.