Dave Scholl
Dave Scholl

Dave Scholl

Rockwell-Dave Scholl, 84, of Rockwell died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his home.

Funeral arrangements are pending with Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

