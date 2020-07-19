Darwynn E. Ruppert
CLEAR LAKE - Darwynn E. Ruppert, 89, of Rock Hill, SC, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a brief illness on June 16, 2020. Darwynn was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Al Berge officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Family suggests memorial contributions to your local canine shelter in the name of Sir Chester Von Barron Ruppert, the family's golden English Cocker Spaniel.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.