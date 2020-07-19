× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darwynn E. Ruppert

CLEAR LAKE - Darwynn E. Ruppert, 89, of Rock Hill, SC, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a brief illness on June 16, 2020. Darwynn was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Al Berge officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to your local canine shelter in the name of Sir Chester Von Barron Ruppert, the family's golden English Cocker Spaniel.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darwynn Ruppert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.