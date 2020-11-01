 Skip to main content
Darwin Peters
Darwin Peters

Darwin Peters

ROCKWELL-Darwin Peters, 75, of Rockwell, IA, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

Due to Covid there will be no public visitation. Family will be having a private funeral service.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

