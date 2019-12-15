{{featured_button_text}}

CLARION --- Darwin Lee Tuftee, 91, of Clarion, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center. Memorial graveside services will be held at Holmes Lutheran Cemetery in the spring of 2020; online condolences at www.ewingfh.com.

