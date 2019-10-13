{{featured_button_text}}

SHEFFIELD --- Funeral services for Darren Blanchard, 55, of Sheffield, were Friday, Oct. 11, at Retz Funeral Home, Sheffield. Interment was in Mayne's Grove Cemetery, Bradford. He died Monday, Oct. 7, at home. Retz Funeral Home, Sheffield, was assisting the family.

