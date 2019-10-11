{{featured_button_text}}

Darren Blanchard

Sheffield - Darren Blanchard, 55, of Sheffield, IA, passed away on October 7th, 2019.

Funeral services for Darren will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Retz Funeral Home, 203 Maple St, Sheffield, IA. Interment will follow at Mayne's Grove Cemetery, Bradford, IA.

