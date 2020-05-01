Darrell Lee Avery
0 comments

Darrell Lee Avery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Darrell Lee Avery

Meservey – Darrell Lee Avery, 75, of Meservey, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Per Darrell's wishes, his body has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at Meservey Cemetery at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Vietnam Veterans of America-Iowa State Council.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Darrell Avery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News