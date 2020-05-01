Darrell Lee Avery
Meservey – Darrell Lee Avery, 75, of Meservey, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Per Darrell's wishes, his body has been cremated and a graveside service will be held at Meservey Cemetery at a later date.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Vietnam Veterans of America-Iowa State Council.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
