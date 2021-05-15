 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Darold W. Mahlstedt
0 comments

Darold W. Mahlstedt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Darold W. Mahlstedt

CLEAR LAKE-Darold W. Mahlstedt, 74, of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2020 in Clear Lake.

Arrangements are pending with Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, 641-357-2193.Colonialchapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News