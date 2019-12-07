Darlys Jean (Nutting) Clark
NAPLES, FLORIDA – Darlys J. (Nutting) Clark, 83, of Naples, FL, formerly of Mason City, peacefully passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City. She was under the care of her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Ken Newton, at their residence in Clear Lake prior to being admitted to the hospital.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and a private family celebration will be held at a later time.
Some have asked about giving a donation in Darlys's memory. If you are inclined, we suggest St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples, FL 34108, a church of your choice, or your local hospice agency. Condolences may be sent to Lisa and Ken Newton, 1311 North Shore Blvd., Clear Lake, IA 50428. Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
