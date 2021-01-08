Darlys D. Kielman

Rockford - Darlys D. Kielman, 85, of Nora Springs and formerly of Rockford passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Nora Springs Care Center.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, 21 3rd St NW, Rockford, IA 50468.

Masks will be required to enter the church and social distancing measures followed. The family appreciates your compliance and understanding.

To be with the family digitally, a livestream of the visitation can be found at https://www.facebook.com/rock4umc.

A Private Service for her children and their families will be led by Rev. Dennis Burns. Darlys will be laid to rest beside her husband, George, at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

A recording of the service will be posted on her memorial page at ColonialChapels.com.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. 641-749-2210.