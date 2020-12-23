Darline Elaine Monson

Forest City - Darline Elaine Monson born August 6, 1933, passed away Saturday, December 18th at 7:50 pm at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial donations may be made to the family or to the Animal Rescue League, Des Moines or Patriots for Pets, Clear Lake or your local animal shelter in her honor.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

