Darline Elaine Monson
Forest City - Darline Elaine Monson born August 6, 1933, passed away Saturday, December 18th at 7:50 pm at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Forest City, Iowa.
Memorial services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City with Pastor Doug Snyder officiating. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial donations may be made to the family or to the Animal Rescue League, Des Moines or Patriots for Pets, Clear Lake or your local animal shelter in her honor.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.