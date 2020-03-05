Darlene Mae Lehman
CLARION, IOWA - Darlene Mae Lehman, 84 of Clarion passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at MercyOne North Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Private interment at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
