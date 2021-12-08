Darlene L. (Leerar) Day
BRITT-Darlene L. (Leerar) Day, 83, of Britt passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.
Funeral services for Darlene Day will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 13, 2021, at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839
