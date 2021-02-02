Darlene J. (Evans) Watts
Waukee - Darlene J. (Evans) Watts, 90, of Waukee and formerly of Clarion, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 The Village at Legacy Point in Waukee.
Funeral services for Darlene Watts will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa, 50525. 515-532-2233. www.ewingfh.com.
