Darlene Ewers
MASON CITY-Darlene Ewers, 77, of Mason City passed away peacefully at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City after a courageous battle with COPD and cancer.
Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Chaplain Art Zewert officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Dexter, at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. The Celebration of her life will continue at the Moose Lodge following the burial.
Visitation and public viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
