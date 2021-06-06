MASON CITY-Darlene Ewers, 77, of Mason City passed away peacefully at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City after a courageous battle with COPD and cancer.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Chaplain Art Zewert officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Dexter, at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. The Celebration of her life will continue at the Moose Lodge following the burial.