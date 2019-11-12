{{featured_button_text}}

Darlene Eggena

Darlene Eggena, 89, of Rockford, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A private family funeral service for Darlene Eggena will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Robert Orr from Gospel Hall Assembly of Aplington officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 Second St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)-420-6208.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

To send flowers to the family of Darlene Eggena, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 13
Visitation
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
5:00PM-6:30PM
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home
1205 South Main Street
Charles City , IA 50616
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Darlene's Visitation begins.
Nov 14
Service
Thursday, November 14, 2019
2:00PM
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home
1205 South Main Street
Charles City , IA 50616
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Darlene's Service begins.

Tags

Load comments