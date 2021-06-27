 Skip to main content
Darlene C. Mayer
OSAGE-Darlene C. Mayer, age 93, of Osage, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Osage with Rev. Bryan Odeen officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the church in Osage.

Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706, www.schroedertfuneralhomes.com

