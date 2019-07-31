{{featured_button_text}}

Darin A. Perkins, Jr.

Darin A. Perkins Jr., 38, of Clear Lake passed away Friday, July 26, 2019.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 101 N 4th St, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193.

ColonialChapels.com

Celebrate
the life of: Darin A. Perkins, Jr.
