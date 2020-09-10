Daniel W. Cordle
Daniel W. Cordle, died August 14, 2020. Dan was born in Mason City, Iowa, on May 9, 1954, but spent most of his childhood years living in Manly, Iowa.
There will be a Celebration of Life, with Military Honors, on September 12th, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at his brother's home, 2090 Hwy. 9, Manly, Iowa. Memories and music will follow the service along with a meal. Interment will be at Higginsville Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Hwy. 13, Higginsville, MO, on September 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Any friends and family wishing to attend are welcome to come and share their memories at either or both services. Covid-19 protocol will be followed.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.