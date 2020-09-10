Daniel W. Cordle

There will be a Celebration of Life, with Military Honors, on September 12th, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at his brother's home, 2090 Hwy. 9, Manly, Iowa. Memories and music will follow the service along with a meal. Interment will be at Higginsville Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business Hwy. 13, Higginsville, MO, on September 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Any friends and family wishing to attend are welcome to come and share their memories at either or both services. Covid-19 protocol will be followed.