Daniel R. Chapman

Public viewing for Daniel will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Due to social gathering restrictions at this time it is required to call the funeral home (515-532-2233) to schedule a time to pay your final respects. Daughters, Andrea and Kim will be present at the viewing. The public graveside service will follow immediately at 3 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.