Daniel R. Chapman

CLARION, IOWA - Daniel Ray Chapman, 65, of Des Moines passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Public viewing for Daniel will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Due to social gathering restrictions at this time it is required to call the funeral home (515-532-2233) to schedule a time to pay your final respects. Daughters, Andrea and Kim will be present at the viewing. The public graveside service will follow immediately at 3 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

