Daniel Perkins
BRITT-Daniel Perkins, 62, of Britt, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
Memorial Service for Daniel Perkins will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Jon Rollefson officiating.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 4:00 –6:00 PM and one hour prior to services on Thursday at Ewing Funeral Chapel.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.