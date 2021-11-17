 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel Perkins

  • 0

Daniel Perkins

BRITT-Daniel Perkins, 62, of Britt, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Memorial Service for Daniel Perkins will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Jon Rollefson officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 4:00 –6:00 PM and one hour prior to services on Thursday at Ewing Funeral Chapel.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News