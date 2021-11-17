Daniel Perkins

BRITT-Daniel Perkins, 62, of Britt, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

Memorial Service for Daniel Perkins will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Pastor Jon Rollefson officiating.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 from 4:00 –6:00 PM and one hour prior to services on Thursday at Ewing Funeral Chapel.

