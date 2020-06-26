× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel L. McCormick

GARNER – Daniel L. McCormick, 96, of Garner passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

