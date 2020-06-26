Daniel L. McCormick
0 comments

Daniel L. McCormick

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Daniel L. McCormick

Daniel L. McCormick

GARNER – Daniel L. McCormick, 96, of Garner passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel McCormick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News