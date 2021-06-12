Daniel "Dan" Trenary died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home in Corwith. A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wesley. Burial will be held in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wesley. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.