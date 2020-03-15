SWALEDALE -- Daniel D. Anderson Jr., 63, of Swaledale, died Tuesday, March 10, at UnityPoint in Des Moines. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Al Berge officiating; burial at a later date in Clear Lake Cemetery. Memorials to the family for a charity to be established. 641-357-2193. Colonialchapels.com