Daniel “Boone” “Steely” Foxen

CHARLES CITY-Daniel “Boone” “Steely” Foxen, 57, of Charles City, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A funeral Mass for Daniel Foxen will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City with Reverend Tom Heathershaw officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City at a later date.

Visitation will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 and will continue one hour before the funeral Mass at the church on Thursday.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.