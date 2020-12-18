Daniel Belt
CLARION-Daniel Belt, 39, of Dows passed away Monday, December 14, 2020.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.
Memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 4:00PM at the funeral home.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.