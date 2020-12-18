 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daniel Belt
0 comments

Daniel Belt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Belt

CLARION-Daniel Belt, 39, of Dows passed away Monday, December 14, 2020.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

Memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 4:00PM at the funeral home.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News