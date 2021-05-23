 Skip to main content
Dana C. Bolie
Dana C. Bolie

Dana C. Bolie

MASON CITY–Dana C. Bolie, 68, of Mason City passed away Friday, May 21, 2021.

Private family services will be held with inurnment at Buffalo Township Cemetery near Titonka.

There will be no visitation. Major Erickson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

