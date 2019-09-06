Dan Low
NORTHWOOD - Dan Low, 66, of Northwood passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Mercy One – Hospice of North Iowa with his family at his side after a long battle with cancer.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th Street North, Northwood, with Reverend Rob Lanphere of Northwood United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Rest Cemetery, Northwood.
Visitation and public viewing will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
In honor of Dan, the family asks that you dress in casual attire.
Memorials may be directed to the Northwood Fire Department, 4-H, or Mercy One Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.
