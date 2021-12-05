 Skip to main content
Dan L. Ott

Dan L. Ott

CLARION-Dan L. Ott, 68, of Clarion passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services for Dan Ott will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

Per Dan's wishes please come wearing your favorite sports team or camouflage.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

