CLARION-Dan L. Ott, 68, of Clarion passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Fort Dodge Health and Rehabilitation in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services for Dan Ott will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating.

Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

Per Dan's wishes please come wearing your favorite sports team or camouflage.

