Dalen Dean Miller passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on January 13, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Dumont Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Dumont Reformed Church. Burial will take place in the Oak Hill Cemetery, rural Bristow. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Dumont is assisting Dalen's family.
www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-857-3303.
