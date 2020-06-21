DaleAnn Dusheck

MASON CITY -- DaleAnn Marie Dusheck, 56, of Mason City, died Thursday, June 18, at home. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood -St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com; 641-423-0924.
