DaleAnn Dusheck

MASON CITY -- DaleAnn Marie Dusheck, 56, of Mason City, died Thursday, June 18, at home. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood -St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com; 641-423-0924.

Service information

Jun 24
Visitation
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Jun 24
Service
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
10:30AM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
