Dale R. Mehus
NORTHWOOD-Dale R. Mehus, 92, of Northwood passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 26, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday June 3, 2021 at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, Rural Northwood, with Rev. Randy Baldwin officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Silver Lake Lutheran Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood. Visitation will also continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
A livestream of the funeral will be available here: https://www.facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel/.
The family suggests memorials be directed to Silver Lake Lutheran Cemetery in Dale's honor.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.
