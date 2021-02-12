 Skip to main content
Dale O. Marsh
Clear Lake – Dale O. Marsh, 98, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

