Dale Leland Stock
DUMONT-Dale Leland Stock, 95, of Dumont, Iowa, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at his home in Dumont.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Dumont. Burial with military honors will take place in the Dumont Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Dumont is caring for Dale and his family.
641-857-3303
