Dale L. Kapping

GARNER–Dale L. Kapping, 76, of Garner passed away Monday, August 16, 2021 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with Al Berge of Zion Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford, Iowa with military rites by the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com