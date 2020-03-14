Dale L. Hewitt

Osage - On Thursday March 12, 2020, it is with great sadness that the family of Dale Leslie Hewitt announces his passing at the age of 67.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor David A. Werges officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Osage American Legion Post 278. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.