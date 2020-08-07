Dale Heitland
Dale Heitland, 70, of Clear Lake, Iowa departed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at MercyOne of Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Heritage Park in Forest City from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020. A short service will begin around 5:00 P.M. Food and refreshments will be available for all attendees.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the ALS Association, the Iowa Chapter.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
