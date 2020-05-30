Dale Heitland
CLEAR LAKE, IOWA - Dale Heitland, 70, of Clear Lake, Iowa departed this life on Tuesday, May 27, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.
Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the ALS Association, the Iowa Chapter. Donations can be made at http://webia.alsa.org/
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.
